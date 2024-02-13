AC/DC announce new bassist and drummer for 2024 UK and European stadium tour

AC/DC have announced that a new bassist and drummer will be joining them on their 2024 UK and European stadium tour.

The Australian rock legends revealed yesterday (February 12) that they will perform 21 dates in 10 countries this summer, marking their first tour in Europe for eight years.

They have now confirmed that former Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney will be performing with them on the tour. Alongside core members Angus Young, Brian Johnson, and Stevie Young, Matt Laug will also be on drums after performing with the band at Power Trip festival last year in place of Phil Rudd.

“We are thrilled to finally announce the ‘POWER UP’ European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff,” the band wrote on social media.

Chaney recorded two studio albums with Jane’s Addiction, and previously toured with Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders and Camp Freddy.

The ‘Power Up’ tour – in support of their 2020 album of the same name – will kick off in the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on May 17, followed by dates in Spain, Austria, Switzerland and more.

The run also includes two dates at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 3 and 7, before they continue on to more mainland Europe dates. The tour will wrap up at Dublin’s Croke Park+ on August 17. Tickets to the London dates go on sale 10am GMT Friday (February 16) from here, while European dates can be found here.

The announcement comes after AC/DC teased their return to touring earlier this month, when they asked fans online whether they were “ready”.

The band made their official comeback at the huge Power Trip festival in Indio, California back in October – their first live show in seven years.

In a four-star review of latest album ‘Power Up’, NME wrote that the “Australian rock icons stick to their guns” on a “rollicking 17th album”, adding: “After 50 years in the game, the band don’t reinvent the wheel – when they basically created it, why would they? – but their timely comeback is a hell of a ride.”