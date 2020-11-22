AC/DC become first Australian act to have #1 albums over five decades

AC/DC have become the first Australian act to release top-ranking albums across five decades with their latest record, ‘Power Up’.

‘Power Up’ arrived on November 13 through Columbia. It marks the band’s first full-length release in six years and the first one since the death of bandmember Malcolm Young.

‘Power Up’ joins previous albums ‘Live’, ‘Ballbreaker’, ‘Black Ice’ and ‘Rock Or Bust’ in topping the ARIA Albums Chart, as well as 1981’s ‘Back In Black’, which landed at the top of the Australian Albums Chart prior to ARIA’s establishment. Their latest LP also cements them alongside Hilltop Hoods as the Australian act with the most Number One albums.

In a statement, AC/DC’s Angus Young thanked Sony Music “and everyone else in Australia who’ve put in their time, effort and creativity”.

“A big shout out to all our fans, old and new. You are, and always have been, our guiding inspiration,” he said.

NME gave ‘Power Up’ a four-star review, writing, “the band don’t reinvent the wheel – when they basically created it, why would they? – but their timely comeback is a hell of a ride.”

‘Power Up’ had similar success in the UK, landing at Number One in the biggest first-week tally of 2020 so far.