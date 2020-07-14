AC/DC launch new documentary series to mark 40 years of ‘Back In Black’

AC/DC have marked the upcoming 40th anniversary of ‘Back In Black’ with a new documentary series that chronicles the creation of the classic album.

The first episode, which you can watch below, sees the band discussing the creation of ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’. The track was their first single with Brian Johnson after the death of former frontman Bon Scott in February 1980.

Compiled from vintage footage, the documentary shows Johnson discussing how the late Malcolm Young played an integral role in determining the final lyrics and guitar lines of the track.

More episodes are expected to follow ahead of ‘Back In Black”s 40th anniversary on July 25.

Earlier this month, a posthumous interview with late Motörhead frontman Lemmy appeared online, in which the legend paid tribute to AC/DC.

The new interview, recorded back in 2015, appears as the new season opener of the AC/DC Beyond The Thunder podcast.

“AC/DC are a rock and roll band; they’re like us,” he said of his peers. “We don’t play metal. AC/DC don’t play metal. We’re like birds of a feather.”

Lemmy went on to discuss how “AC/DC have become an international event,” unlike his own band, whose success was mostly confined to the United Kingdom.

Earlier this year, AC/DC fans also broke a Guinness World Record after nearly 4000 people played air guitar to ‘Highway To Hell’.

It came as part of a festival in the band’s hometown of Perth, Australia, which was held on the 40th anniversary of founding band member Bon Scott’s death, and featured a rolling AC/DC tribute gig which travelled along the Canning Highway in Western Australia, the motorway Scott would travel down regularly in his youth, which has come to be known as the “real-life Highway to Hell”.