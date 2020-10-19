AC/DC launch new ‘Power Up’ logo name generator

Ahead of the release of their much-anticipated 17th album ‘Power Up’, AC/DC have shared a new online program which allows users to display their initials in the style of the band’s iconic lightning bolt logo.

Users of the generator, which can be found here, are asked to enter their name. Their initials are then displayed as neon signs in the band’s famous font either side of a lightning bolt, matching the cover of ‘Power Up’.

The classic logo was first used on AC/DC’s 1977 album ‘Let There Be Rock’ and has appeared on every one of the band’s albums since, apart from the following year’s ‘Powerage’.

The Australian rock veterans announced their new album at the end of last month. It sees frontman Brian Johnson returning to the group after Axl Rose’s stint as singer, with drummer Phil Rudd and bassist Cliff Williams also returning to the fold.

Comeback single ‘Shot In The Dark’ followed on October 1, the band’s first new material since 2014’s ‘Rock Or Bust’ LP.

Describing the track, Angus Young told NME: “It’s a strong single from a powerful rock album. You’ll be able to hear it and know straight away that it’s AC/DC. That’s what we’ve always strived for.”

Young has also confirmed that the album does not feature contributions from his brother and the band’s original rhythm guitarist Malcolm, who died in 2017, despite it featuring a number of his “ideas”.

Young said: “I know a lot of people have been saying: did Malcolm actually play, is it his instrument on the new album? I chose not to do that because I felt Malcolm himself wouldn’t like me trying to splice his guitar work.”