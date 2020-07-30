AC/DC’s next album is “recorded”, but delayed due to coronavirus

AC/DC‘s next album has reportedly been recorded, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced them to delay its release.

That’s according to Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider, who has been providing a series of updates on the band’s activity in recent months.

The singer told ABC Audio that the hard-rock legends’ new album “has been delayed” due to the pandemic, although he didn’t mention when a potential release date might be announced.

“This is gonna be a miracle of technology,” he said.

“What will be achieved, the reuniting of the band that we know for one more album, is gonna be uplifting and heartbreaking at the same time. Because nothing goes on forever. But this is the ultimate ‘one more time.’”

It comes after Snider previously claimed that the group have joined forces once more with vocalist Brian Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd on a new record.

Johnson left the rock icons in 2016 after suffering hearing loss and was replaced on the band’s tour by Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose.

An AC/DC reunion was first rumoured in 2018 amid claims that the rock icons were working on a new album that would feature the work of their late rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young on “every track”.

In February, Snider also opened up on a dinner he had with Brian Johnson, revealing that the frontman told him “a lot of stuff, and a lot of stuff that I don’t wanna say”.

“But we know from the photos, and Brian confirmed it, they’ve been in the studio, they’ve been recording,” he added.

“The original – I don’t say the ‘original’ guys, because a lot of ’em are gone — but I say the ‘classic’ line-up is back together and there are some surprises, which I can’t talk about, regarding Malcolm Young that just had my jaw on the floor. I will say he will be present. So this is AC/DC as we know and love them.”

Last week, AC/DC reflected on writing their hit song ‘Back In Black’ in memory of their late frontman Bon Scott to mark the track’s 40th anniversary.

Some of rock’s biggest voices have also spoken about how ‘Back In Black’ shaped their lives.