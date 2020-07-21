Watch AC/DC perform ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’ in rare 1981 clip

AC/DC have shared a rare performance video of ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’ from their 1981 ‘Back In Black’ tour – check it out below.

The iconic rock group are currently celebrating the 40th anniversary of their seventh album ‘Back In Black’, which was released on July 25, 1980.

To mark the milestone, the band have been posting previously unseen live clips to their official YouTube channel, with a video of ‘What Do You Do For Money Honey’ arriving on the platform last week.

Continuing the series, AC/DC have now offered up a live outing of ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’, shot at the group’s show at Tokyo’s Nippon Seinenkan in February 1981.

The song appears on ‘Back In Black’ alongside staples of AC/DC’s repertoire such as ‘Hells Bells’, ‘Shoot to Thrill’ and the title track.

Last week, AC/DC also premiered the inaugural episode of a new documentary series which chronicles the creation of their ‘Back In Black’ record.

The first instalment focused on ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’, and featured past interviews with the band’s members, who detailed the creative process behind the song. Yesterday (July 20) AC/DC shared the second edition, which delved into the making of ‘Hells Bells’.

Meanwhile, an unearthed interview with the late Motörhead frontman Lemmy has appeared online, in which he paid tribute to AC/DC. “AC/DC are a rock and roll band; they’re like us,” he said. “We don’t play metal. AC/DC don’t play metal. We’re like birds of a feather.”