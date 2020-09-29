AC/DC share mysterious ‘PWR UP’ posters as they continue to tease comeback

AC/DC have shared a series of mysterious posters as they continue to tease their comeback.

Yesterday (September 28), the rock icons seemingly confirmed their return when they shared a cryptic video of their iconic lightning logo across their official social media channels – prompting widespread excitement among fans.

It now seems that they’re telling fans to “PWR UP” ahead of their return. An Instagram post from Australian radio station Triple M Rock reveals that the mysterious phrase has appeared on a poster located outside Sydney’s Ashfield Boys High School – where guitarist Angus Young spent his teenage years.

While the band offered little context for the poster, it also leads to a new PWR UP website – where fans are invited to sign up to receive the latest information on the band.

This flurry of activity comes a week after a series of photos, which were briefly posted on the band’s website, confirmed the return of singer Brian Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd.

Johnson left the band in 2016 after experiencing extensive hearing loss, while Rudd was replaced on their ‘Rock or Bust’ tour after he was found guilty of drugs possession and threats to kill in 2015.

In the new photos, Johnson is seen returning as the band’s vocalist while Rudd is present behind the drums once more. Advertisement It’s also claimed that AC/DC have already recorded their next album. In July, Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider, a close friend of the band, claimed that their next album is already finished but its release has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “What will be achieved, the reuniting of the band that we know for one more album, is gonna be uplifting and heartbreaking at the same time. Because nothing goes on forever. But this is the ultimate ‘one more time.’”

An AC/DC reunion was first rumoured in 2018 amid claims that the rock icons were working on a new album that would feature the work of their late rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young on “every track”.

Their last record came in 2014’s ‘Rock or Bust’.