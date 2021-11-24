AC/DC, The Kid LAROI, Hiatus Kaiyote and other Australian acts nominated for Grammys

AC/DC, The Kid LAROI and Hiatus Kaiyote are among the Australian acts nominated for Grammy Awards in 2022.

AC/DC has earned three nominations thanks to their 2020 album ‘Power Up’. The record is up for Best Rock Album, while ‘Shot In The Dark’ is in the running for Best Rock Performance and Best Music Video. The band last took home a Grammy for Best Hard Rock Performance in 2010 with their track ‘War Machine’.

Rising rapper The Kid LAROI has capped off his ‘F*ck Love’ era with a nomination for Best New Artist. He released the mixtape in July 2020, before releasing an additional two instalments over the past year and a half.

For their third studio album ‘Mood Valiant’, Hiatus Kaiyote earned a nod for Best Progressive R&B Album. Though they have received Grammy nominations in the past, the band said this one “feels extra special”.

“The first one felt like a fluke, the second one felt more grounding, but this third one has me wired at 6am on no sleep like a kid on Christmas Day,” vocalist Nai Palm said wrote on social media.

“‘Mood Valiant’ is deeply tied up in my sense of mortality and worthiness because of the illness I overcame while making it. This third time lucky nomination is a beautiful bookend to such a massive sonic and emotional journey.”

Also among the nominations are electronic trio RÜFÜS DU SOL, whose track ‘Alive’ is up against James Blake, Caribou and a number of other acts in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording category. In a post on Instagram, the group said they were “incredibly grateful to be nominated”.

“We wanted to lead with this song as our first new piece of music after the pandemic as it felt like the right mix of melancholy and hopefulness that spoke to the shared experience of the past couple years for us.”

Over in the more technical categories, Nick Cave and Warren Ellis are nominated for Best Recording Package for their latest album ‘Carnage’.

The 64th Grammy Awards will be held on January 31 in Los Angeles.

Closer to home, LAROI, RÜFÜS DU SOL, AC/DC, Cave and Ellis, and Hiatus Kaiyote are all up for ARIA Award nominations, the ceremony for which takes place tonight (November 24).