AC/DC’s new album features “surprises” from the late Malcolm Young

AC/DC‘s next album will feature a number of surprises involving the late Malcolm Young, according to Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider.

Snider, who previously claimed that the group have joined forces once more with vocalist Brian Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd on a new record, made the claims in a new interview on SiriusXM.

Speaking to presenter Eddie Trunk, Snider said he previously had dinner with AC/DC vocalist Johnson and the pair discussed the group’s plans for 2020.

“He told me a lot of stuff, and a lot of stuff that I don’t wanna say,” Dee said.

“But we know from the photos, and Brian confirmed it, they’ve been in the studio, they’ve been recording. The original – I don’t say the ‘original’ guys, because a lot of ’em are gone, but I say the ‘classic’ line-up is back together and there are some surprises, which I can’t talk about, regarding Malcolm Young that just had my jaw on the floor. I will say he will be present. So this is AC/DC as we know and love them.”

Young, the group’s founding guitarist, passed away in 2017 after battling dementia.

The group’s apparent reunion with Johnson comes after he left the rock icons in 2016 when doctors warned he faced irreparable hearing loss. He was replaced by on the band’s tour by Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose.

An AC/DC reunion was first rumoured in 2018, amid claims that the rock icons were working on a new album that would feature the work of guitarist Young on “every track.”

Rudd and Johnson were also spotted together in Vancouver two years ago, close to the studio where AC/DC have recorded all their albums over the last two decades.