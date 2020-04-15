Adam Hills confirms possibility of new Spicks & Specks season

Adam Hills has confirmed that the ABC has held talks to discuss the possibility of filming a new season of beloved music quiz show, ‘Spicks & Specks’.

Speaking on ‘The Green Room with Neil Griffiths’, the show’s host said that a ten-episode series may be filmed later in the year. Hills admitted that his schedule has been freed up by the coronavirus pandemic, which would make filming a series easier.

“There was talk of doing a series of ten at some point this year, but then I had to juggle that around The Last Leg and the Paralympics. And now, the Paralympics have been cancelled as well, or postponed, so there’s definitely a possibility [of more Spicks & Specks episodes],” Hills said.

However, Hills ruled out the possibility of filming a forty episode season as the show did during its heyday.

“I don’t think we’d ever do 40 again. I think that just would take up too much time,” he said.

The news comes in the lead-up to the third ‘Spicks & Specks’ special, which airs on Sunday (April 19). The third special, focusing on the music of the 2000s, follows on from the show’s 1990s and AusMusic episodes. The current series of specials will feature one more episode after Sunday night, to air in the coming months.