Adam Lambert announces new album ‘High Drama’ and shares cover of Duran Duran’s ‘Ordinary World’

Adam Lambert has today (December 13) announced his forthcoming new album ‘High Drama’.

The record, out February 24, 2023, will be the singer’s first covers album, and will feature classics including Bonnie Tyler’s ‘Holding Out For A Hero’, along with recent hits like Billie Eilish’s ‘Getting Older’.

Alongside the album announcement, the singer has released a cover of Duran Duran’s ‘Ordinary World’ along with an atmospheric video.

Watch it below.

Lambert is also set to announce an exclusive one-off London show in February, with further details to be shared in January. Fans can gain access to pre-sale tickets by pre-ordering the album here.

“It’s a fun challenge to figure out a way of doing a 180 with a song,” the singer explained in a statement. “This album is a foray into my world. Over the past decade, I’ve explored a few different areas and sounds and energies, and I feel like part of this new chapter in my career is me being really clear on who I am, and what I am, and what I’m not. I think that’s all coming out in these tracks.”

Other covers on the album include Ann Peebles’ ‘I Can’t Stand The Rain’, Lana Del Rey’s ‘West Coast’ and Pink’s ‘My Attic’.

"Ordinary World" is officially out now and excited to finally share that you can pre-order my album ‘High Drama’ out on February 24th 🌈 Pre-save here: https://t.co/J1HUFd1pvN pic.twitter.com/cKorelM2oB — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) December 13, 2022

At this year’s BandLab NME Awards, Lambert teased his new record as a “rock opera” concept album.

“I’m working on a concept album,” he said when asked about any new music on the horizon.

He added: “I can’t say much about the concept yet but it’s about a person, it’s a story. A musical of sorts. Or a rock opera, anyway you want to call it.”

Elsewhere, earlier this summer Queen and Lambert performed an impromptu cover of operatic track ‘Nessun Dorma’ during a show in Bologna, Italy.