Adam Newling releases debut EP ‘Occupational Anxiety’, shares title track

Alt-country singer-songwriter Adam Newling has released his debut solo EP today (May 19), entitled ‘Occupational Anxiety’.

The six-track effort collects a string of singles Newling released between March 2020 and April 2021, as well as its previously-unreleased title track. Newling recorded the EP with producer Chris Collins between sessions in Sydney and the north coast of New South Wales, where Newling now resides.

The ‘Occupational Anxiety’ EP also features backing vocals from Ruby Fields, for whom Newling normally serves as lead guitarist.

Listen to the EP below:

In a statement posted to social media today, Newling explained the history of the EP’s title track.

“This is a song I wrote around 5 years ago when I was in a pretty dark place,” he said.

“I remember singing it for the first time in a friend’s garage in Stanmore, and it’s taken a lot of shapes and forms ever since. It’s a real weight off my chest to finally have this song out in the world.”

Newling first emerged as a solo artist in early 2020, having previously played in Cronulla pop-rock band Letters To Lions. He opened for Skegss‘ seated performances at the Brunswick Picture House in July 2020, and most recently performed as part of the 2021 Yours & Owls Festival.

Newling has continued to perform with Fields, who released the new single ‘R.E.G.O.’ in April.