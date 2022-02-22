Adam Newling shares tender new single ‘Singing Blackbird’, announces national tour

Singer-songwriter Adam Newling has shared his first new music of 2022, a single entitled ‘Singing Blackbird’.

The track was premiered by triple j presenter Bridget Hustwaite on the station’s Good Nights program last night (February 22), prior to its official release. It serves as the lead single from Newling’s second EP, ‘Half Cut and Dangerous’, which is set for release next month.

‘Singing Blackbird’ follows on from Newling’s debut solo EP ‘Occupational Anxiety’ in May 2021, as well as last September’s stand-alone single ‘Sweetness’. The latter saw Newling make his solo debut in the triple j Hottest 100, coming in at number 98 in the 2021 countdown.

Listen to ‘Singing Blackbird’ below:

In a press statement, Newling revealed that the song’s title alluded not to the native call of the blackbird, but to the act of singing the Beatles song of the same name.

“[It] came about when an old friend of mine told me a story about ‘Blackbird’ being a funeral song,” he recalled.

“The joke was that we always made fun of people who wanted ‘Blackbird’ to be played at their funeral – we thought it was a really lame cliché. We both absolutely adored the song; however, we are cynics.

“The further I got into writing the song, it got a bit sad and started to dive into why our friendship fell apart, and why I look back on those days with such loving melancholy nostalgia.”

To coincide with the single’s release, Newling has revealed that he will do a national run of shows – billed as the ‘Half Cut, Half Dangerous’ tour – this coming April. Newling is also set to serve as the national support for King Stingray‘s forthcoming national tour, as well as continuing his touring commitments as lead guitarist for Ruby Fields.

Tickets for all of Newling’s upcoming dates are available from his website.

Adam Newling’s ‘Half Cut, Half Dangerous’ tour dates are:

APRIL

14 – Adelaide, Crown & Anchor

15 – Melbourne, Northcote Social Club

21 – Sydney, Lansdowne Hotel

22 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge