Adam Sandler wants to make a ‘Happy Gilmore’ sequel

Adam Sandler has expressed that he would like to make a sequel to his classic golf comedy Happy Gilmore.

The actor, who stars as the titular character in the 1996 film about an unsuccessful ice hockey player who discovers a newfound talent for golf, reunited with his former co-star Chris McDonald yesterday (February 24) to talk about the film in a new interview.

Appearing on The Golf Channel’s The Dan Patrick Show, the pair were asked whether there had been any discussions about a new Happy Gilmore project.

While Sandler denied that it has been discussed, he and McDonald – who played Sandler’s rival Shooter McGavin in the film – both stated that they would love to shoot a sequel if it was presented to them.

Sandler suggested that the plot could revolve around the two characters competing on the senior golf tour, to which McDonald said would “be a complete blast” to do. “The senior tour with us two? Oh my god,” he said.

Watch the pair discuss the idea below:

Last week, Sandler shared a video tribute to Happy Gilmore, which celebrated its 25th anniversary on February 16.

“OK, it’s been 25 years since I’ve done this. Let’s see what happens,” the actor can be heard saying at the start of the video. “I’m scared,” Sandler added, before addressing his nemesis in the film. “Shooter McGavin, this is for you.”

After teeing off, Sandler said: “I’m not lying to you, that is smashed. Smashed. That went pretty well. You’re dead, Shooter.”

McDonald filmed his own video response, saying: “Nice drive, Gilmore,” before teeing off in his living room. “25 years, huh? Let’s see if it’s Shooter’s tour.”

Meanwhile, Netflix reported last November that their subscribers have watched over two billion combined hours of Adam Sandler movies.

The streaming giant, in crunching the numbers on their biggest hits of 2020, revealed that Sandler’s latest comedy Hubie Halloween is their highest-ranking original movie of the year in the US.