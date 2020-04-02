News Music News

Tom Hanks, Stephen King, Dashboard Confessional and more pay tribute to the late Adam Schlesinger

The Fountains of Wayne musician passed away yesterday after testing positive for coronavirus

Sam Moore
Adam Schlesinger tributes
Adam Schlesinger (Picture: Getty)

Tributes have been paid to the late musician Adam Schlesinger, who has died at the age of 52 after contracting coronavirus.

The Fountains of Wayne co-founder, movie and TV composer and Emmy and Grammy-award winner passed away yesterday morning (April 1) after being hospitalised earlier this week. His death was confirmed to Rolling Stone by Schlesinger’s lawyer last night.

Schlesinger’s death has prompted a stream of tributes from across the entertainment world.

Tom Hanks paid tribute to the musician on Twitter and highlighted his work in the 1996 film That Thing You Do!, for which Schlesinger earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.

Dashboard Confessional‘s Chris Carrabba tweeted that he was “grasping for the right words” to say after learning of Schlesinger’s death.

“I knew him best as a mentor and a friend,” he added, before imploring that people follow the appropriate lockdown and social distancing measures in order for “lives to be saved”.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna praised Schlesinger for his work on the show, which he won an Emmy for in 2019. “Adam was so funny, so kind, so opinionated, so clever, so passionate,” she wrote.

Further tributes from the likes of Stephen King, Nicole Atkins and Stephen Colbert have also been posted on social media following the sad news of Schlesinger’s passing. You can see a selection of those below.

