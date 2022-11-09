Adelaide Festival: Lorde, Julia Jacklin, Allday and more on 2023 program

Adelaide Festival organisers have revealed the full program for its 2023 event, which will run between March 3 to 19 next year.

In addition to Lorde, whose show at Adelaide Oval with MUNA and Stellie was announced last month, Adelaide Festival’s 2023 music program also includes Julia Jacklin, who will perform at Hindley Street Music Hall on March 5. That will come two days after Melbourne emo trio Camp Cope perform their own show at the venue.

Allday will also perform at Hindley Street Music Hall, returning to his hometown on March 17 to headline an evening of hip-hop that will also include Malyangapa and Barkindji rapper Barkaa and Gomeroi rapper Kobie Dee.

Adelaide Festival’s 2023 music program also includes Spinifex Gum, who will perform at Elder Park on March 3 after the project had its premiere as part of Adelaide Festival back in 2018. Spinifex Gum brings together Marliya — the Cairns-based choir of young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women and girls — along with the music of Felix Riebl and Ollie McGill from The Cat Empire and the choreography of Deborah Brown.

Didgeridoo virtuoso William Barton and violinist Véronique Serret will also bring their collaboration Heartland to Adelaide Town Hall on March 16, while Melbourne electronic duo Sleep D will score a live film screening of Pan’s Labyrinth at Hindley Street Music Hall on March 9.

American string quartet Kronos Quartet will also perform as part of the program, marking their fifth appearance at Adelaide Festival. The group, who are celebrating 50 years since their formation, will perform at the Festival Theatre on March 13.

Adelaide Festival’s 2023 program also incorporates next year’s WOMADelaide Festival, which will run from March 10 to 13 at Botanic Park/Tainmuntilla. Acts set to perform as part of WOMADelaide include Florence + The Machine, Bon Iver, Angel Olsen, The Proclaimers, Billy Bragg, Nightmares On Wax, AURORA, Sampa The Great, Genesis Owusu and more.

Outside of music, highlights from next year’s program also include the Australian premiere of Internationaal Theater Amsterdam’s Ivo van Hove-directed stage adaptation of the Hanya Yanagihara novel A Little Life. There are also several large-scale installations, visual arts exhibitions, talks and more. See the full 2023 Adelaide Festival program and purchase tickets here.