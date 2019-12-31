Adelaide musicians band together for Bushfire Benefit Concert next month

Adelaide musicians The Yearlings, Ollie English, Don Morrison and more have united to play Bushfire Benefit Concert, in support of those directly affected by the 2019 Adelaide Hills bushfires.

The gig will also feature alt-country singer Kelly Menhennett, Courtney Robb & Snooks La Vie (formerly of The Hiptones), Streamliners frontman Nikko Kipridis, roots musician Andra Cordell and The Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction – The Stones Show. The show wlil be held in partnership with the Hut Community Centre at The Gov in Hindmarsh on January 12, 2020.

“To date the devastating fires have resulted in the loss of one precious life, 87 homes, crops, vines, sheds and machinery, stock, pets and native animals, leaving countless residents without essentials such as food, clothing and shelter,” the organisers wrote in a statement. All proceeds will go towards those “in immediate need”. For more information and ticketing details, click here.

The Adelaide Bushfire Benefit Concert is the latest show announced in recent days in support of bushfire relief. Acts from the now-cancelled Falls Festival at Lorne recently banded together to play several shows yesterday night (December 30) in support of the Country Fire Authority (CFA) of Victoria, with three more scheduled for tonight.

American singer Halsey, British alt-rocker Yungblud and Peking Duk also played impromptu shows over the weekend in place of their scheduled performances at Falls Festival.