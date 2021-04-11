Adelaide organiser of FOMO and Groovin The Moo falls into liquidation

General Admission Events, the organisers behind the Adelaide legs of FOMO Festival and Groovin The Moo, went into liquidation last week.

According to documents lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, and seen by the Adelaide Advertiser, General Admission owes the Australian Taxation Office nearly $125,000 and suppliers roughly $85,000. Advisory firm Clifton Hall has been appointed to handle the company’s affairs.

FOMO Festival Pty Ltd had previously entered liquidation back in May, reportedly owing creditors millions of dollars. The festival’s downfall left General Admission director Gareth Lewis approximately $150,000 out of pocket.

Advertisement

“When the FOMO Festival ultimately collapsed last year it left us holding the debts in South Australia,” Lewis told the Advertiser.

“With the festival industry shut down there was no other way to raise the money to pay off the debts.

“We did approach the state government last year to see if they would pay the local suppliers who were owed money but they rejected our pleas.”

General Admission ran a number of music festivals in South Australia while operating, including Parklife, Soundwave and Future Music Festival.

FOMO’s 2020 lineup featured BROCKHAMPTON, Lizzo, Kaytranada and more acts. According to a report from liquidators Chadwick and Hall, FOMO director Anand Krishnaswamy attributed part of the festival’s significant debt to multiple alleged breaches of contract made by Lizzo. Other creditors included the ATO and Facebook.

Advertisement

The drug-related death of 19-year-old Alex Ross-King at FOMO’s Sydney leg in 2019 was also given as a reason for the festival’s collapse.

Groovin The Moo announced in February that it would not be proceeding in 2021 due to the pandemic. NME has contacted Cattleyard Promotions to enquire as to how General Admission’s liquidation affects the festival in Adelaide.