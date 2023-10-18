Adele admits she was “borderline alcoholic” in her 20s, but is now sober

Adele has revealed her newfound sobriety to fans and admitted that she was a “borderline alcoholic” in her 20s.

The pop icon made the announcement during her ongoing Las Vegas residency, telling fans that she had recently quit drinking so she could be there for her 10-year-old son, Angelo.

“I stopped drinking maybe like three and a half months ago,” she said (via the MailOnline). “It’s boring. I mean, I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my 20s, but I miss it so much. I cut out caffeine [too].”

Advertisement

She also spoke directly to a fan who was enjoying a drink at the gig, adding: “So enjoy your whiskey sour. I’m very, very jealous.”

This isn’t the first time that Adele has opened up about her past relationship with alcohol. Previously, the ‘Chasing Pavements’ singer said her drinking habits worsened during the pandemic, stating that she once drank four bottles of wine before lunch during the 2020 COVID lockdown.

“I remember when I came here in COVID, in lockdown, it was 11am and I was definitely like four bottles of wine in – like we all were,” she said (via Express). “I said in 2020 that I wanted to put my album out. And we were all at home just drunk basically.”

Speaking at the live performance on Saturday (October 14), the singer also revealed that she is planning a celebration for her son, who is turning 11 tomorrow (October 19).

“He is very much like me because I take my birthday very seriously,” she explained. “So it is a whole week or a month celebration which I think everyone should treat their birthday like.”

Advertisement

The announcement about her sobriety is just one of the interesting moments to unravel at the singer’s Weekends With Adele’ residency.

This comes as the show previously made headlines when a fan proposed to her and when she said she would no longer be taking selfies with concertgoers due to worries that she may catch COVID-19.

Additionally, last month, she explained how her security team had to remove some “fucking raucous” audience members at the shows.

“Last weekend’s shows were fucking raucous, it was Mexican Independence,” she began. “There were lots of celebrations going on outside and when there is a party atmosphere, it makes everyone want to party.”

“So many people had to leave the show because they were acting so wild. They were being disruptive and stuff. It was absolutely crazy,” she added. “There was one lady at the front whose boob kept falling out. She must’ve been sunbathing until late because she came in basically in a bikini and a cover.”