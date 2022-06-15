Adele calls for “truth, justice and change” on fifth anniversary of Grenfell Tower fire

Adele has shared a new message of support for the survivors and bereaved families of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire to mark the fifth anniversary of the tragedy.

Yesterday (June 14) marked five years since the 2017 blaze at the high-rise which killed 72 people in North Kensington, west London.

Writing on Twitter last night, Adele – who visited Grenfell in the hours following the fire in 2017 to comfort residents and those affected, and has subsequently paid tribute to the victims on numerous occasions – shared a post from Grenfell United, who represent the survivors and bereaved families of the fire.

“For five years we’ve had to endure a justice system that protects the powerful,” Grenfell United’s statement read. “A system that prevents justice. While this system exists, we face the same unachievable battle as the many before us.

“From Aberfan, to Hillsborough, justice has been denied & #Grenfell is no different.”

I stand with the Grenfell families. Follow @GrenfellUnited and join their campaign for truth, justice and change 💚 https://t.co/RZb3aiQfq4 — Adele (@Adele) June 14, 2022

Adele shared that post on her Twitter account last night and added: “I stand with the Grenfell families. Follow @GrenfellUnited and join their campaign for truth, justice and change.”

AJ Tracey and Stormzy were among those in attendance at a memorial service that was held yesterday at the base of Grenfell Tower. A 72-second silence was observed by attendees at the event, which concluded with applause, before a silent two-mile walk was held in the local area.

During her An Audience With Adele TV special back in November, Adele paid tribute to Grenfell survivors and the firefighters who attended the scene in June 2017.