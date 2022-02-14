Adele claims delays made her Las Vegas residency look “really half-arsed”

Adele has said that the delays which affected her Las Vegas residency meant the show was not at the quality she wanted.

The singer was due to start the residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on January 21, with the run of shows extending through to April. However, Adele postponed the gigs the day before the opening night, telling her fans in a video message that her show wasn’t ready.

In an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday (February 11), Adele commented further on why she made the decision.

“I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something else together in time, and that was why it was so last minute,” she said. “I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. But it just wasn’t ready.”

She spoke about delays relating to COVID and equipment, stating that “some things weren’t going to be arriving until the day of the show”.

She continued. “It just would have been a really half-arsed show, and I can’t do that. People will see straight through me, up on stage being like, ‘She doesn’t want to be doing this.’ And, I’ve never done anything like that in my life. I’m not going to start now, you know? I’m obviously gutted.”

When Norton asked why she couldn’t simply downsize her expectations for the Vegas residency, Adele said: “I’m not going to try do a stadium show in a theatre – but it’s Vegas. It can’t just be me on my fucking guitar.”

While on the show, she reassured fans that her Vegas residency will still be taking place in 2022. “We’re working our arses off, literally 24 hours a day, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready.”

“It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year,” she added. “Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!”

On Thursday night (February 10), Adele made a surprise appearance at G-A-Y at London’s Heaven nightclub, alongside Drag Race UK‘s Cheryl Hole.

The singer-songwriter was in the capital after attending the BRIT Awards 2022, where she won Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year (‘Easy On Me’) and Mastercard Album Of The Year (’30’).