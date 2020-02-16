News Music News

Adele confirms new album set for release in September

The singer confirmed the news herself at a wedding party over the weekend

Matthew Neale
Adele
Adele Credit: Getty

Adele has stated that she intends to release a new album in September this year.

The artist confirmed the news herself at a wedding party over the weekend, where she was both performer and officiant for one of her friends. While speaking on stage, the ‘Hello’ singer told everyone there to “expect my album in September”.

Advertisement

Last month, Adele’s manager confirmed that the singer is set to release new music this year.

Jonathan Dickins told Music Week that singer will finally release the follow up to her 2015  album ’25’  and said “the sooner [it comes out] the better.”

The last time the singer herself hinted that new music was coming was when she turned 31 last May. At the time she said: “This is 31…thank fucking god – 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all.”

She added: “For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once,” before hinting that a new album – ’30’ – could be on the way soon as she joked: “’30’ will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up, eh”.

The singer also announced that she had separated from her husband, Simon Konecki, last year.

Advertisement

The singer’s representatives Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh confirmed the news in a statement which read: “Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 winners

See which artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Queen play 1985 Live Aid setlist “for first time in history” for Fire Fight Australia

For Fire Fight Australia at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium
Music News Karen Gwee -
Read more

Watch k.d. lang sing ‘Hallelujah’ at Fire Fight Australia

One emotional moment of many at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium
Music News Karen Gwee -
Read more

Taylor Swift wins Best Solo Act In The World award at NME Awards 2020: “I am inspired by all of you”

The pop star beat Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lana Del Rey and Beck
Awards 2020 Sofiana Ramli -
Read more

The 1975 win Band Of The Decade at NME Awards 2020

The four-piece were hailed for "relentlessly pushing the boundaries of what a band can be"
Awards 2020 Luke Morgan Britton -
Read more

Lana Del Rey wins Best Album In The World at NME Awards 2020

"I cannot tell you how much this award means to me"
Awards 2020 Sam Moore -
Read more
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.