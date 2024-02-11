Adele defends Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl attendance: “Get a fucking life”

Adele has hit out at people who criticise Taylor Swift‘s presence at American football games.

Swift has become a regular presence at Kansas City Chiefs games since she started dating player Travis Kelce and has been credited with bringing a new audience to the sport. She is also set to watch him face off against the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl tonight (February 11) in Las Vegas.

However, she has also faced criticism for attendance at the games, particularly over her being frequently shown on the screen. She has become the recent subject of SNL skits and disastrous Oscar monologue jokes, while other players have also complained about the singer’s constantly being broadcasted, including Rob Gronkowski and veteran Tony Dungy.

Advertisement

During one of her ‘Weekends With Adele’ residency shows, Adele defended Swift’s presence at the matches, telling critics to “get a fucking life”.

Adele says she will be supporting the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl for Taylor Swift and defends her from football fans: “All of you complaining about Taylor being at the games, get a f*cking life. She’s actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch.” pic.twitter.com/ax5YMoynpB — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 11, 2024

“I want the 49ers to win but I also want the Chiefs to win,” Adele said. “I think I want the Chiefs to win just because Taylor Swift goes for them…and all of you that are complaining about Taylor Swift being at the games, get a fucking life! It’s her fucking man! She’s actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch, because like I said I have no idea what’s going on.”

Kelce’s brother Jason has also defended Swift’s attendance at NFL games. Speaking to WCPO 9 in a new interview, he said: “If people didn’t want to see it, they wouldn’t be showing it. I know that.”

“She’s a world star,” Jason continued. “She’s the quintessential artist right now in the world, singer-songwriter, immensely talented, unbelievable role model for young women across the globe. So I think that the NFL would probably be foolish not to show her and be a role model for all the young girls out there.”

In other news, it has been reported that Swift is planning to direct her new film after her current ‘Eras Tour’ ends.

Advertisement

Back in December, it was revealed that Swift would direct her first feature-length film for Searchlight Pictures. The singer-songwriter was reported to have written an original script for the movie, with details on the plot and characters currently unknown.