Adele denies she’s skipping 2023 Grammys: “Whoever started that rumour is a dickhead”

Adele has shot down an online rumour that she’s boycotting the 2023 Grammy Awards, labelling the person that spread the false news a “dickhead”.

The topic arose in a spot of banter during Adele’s show in Las Vegas on Friday (January 27) – the 17th date of her monumental residency at Caesars Palace. Sat behind a piano, she mentioned at one point that people had been approaching her all week, “Being like, ‘How come you’re not going to the Grammys?’ Who said I weren’t going to the Grammys, man [sic]?

“Whoever started that rumour is a dickhead, ‘cause I am going to the Grammys. I would never miss the Grammys. I would never be as disrespectful to the Grammys or to other artists, and whoever started that little story needs to go and touch some grass, alright? Go and get some fresh air, alright darlings?”

See crowd-shot footage of the moment below:

.@Adele denying the rumors that she wouldn’t attend the #GRAMMYs next week despite being nominated for 7 categories. pic.twitter.com/45OZLZ6jfr — Adele Stats (@StatsAdele) January 28, 2023

Adele is nominated for an impressive suite of Grammys at the 2023 ceremony: Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video, all for her single ‘Easy On Me’, as well as Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for the record it appears on, ‘30’.

She’s also nominated for Best Music Film at the hand of her concert movie Adele: One Night Only, and Tobias Jesso Jr. is nominated for Songwriter Of The Year (Non-Classical) in part for his work on her songs ‘Can I Get It’ and ‘To Be Loved’.

Since 2009, Adele has won a total of 15 Grammys: she took home the gong for Best New Artist that year, then won every single award she’s since been nominated for. To date, only three of her nominations – Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year in 2009 (both for ‘Chasing Pavements’) and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 2010 (for ‘Hometown Glory’) – have resulted in losses.

Adele released ‘30’ last November via Columbia, and in addition to ‘Easy On Me’, plugged it with the singles ‘Oh My God’ and ‘I Drink Wine’. In a three-star review, NME’s El Hunt wrote that “after fair accusations of playing it safe musically in the past, it’s refreshing to see the pop titan treading braver territory – even if the hit rate isn’t 100 per cent”.

Adele’s Las Vegas residency, dubbed her ‘Weekends With Adele’, kicked off on November 18, 2022. It will run until March 25 at The Colosseum inside Caesars Palace, with tickets and more info on the remaining 17 shows available here.