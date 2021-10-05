Adele announces comeback single ‘Easy On Me’, out next week

Adele has announced her long-awaited new single ‘Easy On Me’ – check out a snippet below.

The singer-songwriter confirmed today (October 5) that she will release the track next Friday (October 15), marking her first new music since her third album ’25’ (2015). It comes after fan and media speculation that its follow-up ’30’ is incoming.

Alongside the release date and title for her comeback song, Adele shared a 21-second black-and-white video that contains a piano-led instrumental. The visuals see the star put a cassette tape in a car stereo before travelling down a country lane.

We get a glimpse of Adele in the rearview mirror, while music sheets blow out onto the road as she drives. Tune in here:

Easy On Me – October 15 pic.twitter.com/7HRvxAfEqy — Adele (@Adele) October 5, 2021

Hiya babes! — Adele (@Adele) October 4, 2021

Yesterday (October 4) saw Adele heighten the excitement amongst her fan base as she re-vamped her social media pages. She also responded to a post from Twitter regarding the Facebook/Instagram/Whatsapp outage, writing: “Hiya babes!” See that tweet above.

Last week, billboards bearing the number “30” appeared in cities including London, New York, Berlin, Dublin, Paris and Rome.

It is also rumoured that Taylor Swift has moved the release of ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ forwards one week (from November 19 to November 12) to avoid clashing with the arrival of another big record – believed to be Adele’s ’30’.

After guest-hosting Saturday Night Live back in October, Adele signalled that she could make her return to music this year.

“I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Peace out ’til next year.”

It was reported last year that Adele was working with Raphael Saadiq on her new album.

A source told The Sun that Adele has “been a fan of Raphael since she was a teenager and loves his back ­catalogue,” and that “she wants her next album to be full of soul, with a more eclectic sound”.