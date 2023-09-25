Adele explains how security had to remove “fucking raucous” recent audience members

Adele has explained how her security team have had to remove some “fucking raucous” audience members at recent Vegas shows.

The singer is currently continuing her ‘Weekends With Adele’ residency in Las Vegas, and hit headlines when a fan proposed to her and when she said she would no longer be taking selfies with fans due to worries that she may catch COVID-19.

At a show of the residency last weekend, she told fans: “Last weekend’s shows were fucking raucous, it was Mexican Independence.

“There were lots of celebrations going on outside and when there is a party atmosphere, it makes everyone want to party.”

She added: “So many people had to leave the show because they were acting so wild. They were being disruptive and stuff. It was absolutely crazy.

“There was one lady at the front whose boob kept falling out. She must’ve been sunbathing until late because she came in basically in a bikini and a cover.”

Adele went on: “She was sitting in the front row and very drunk. But it’s like she thought no one could see and every time she went over to get more tequila, her boob would fall out. So I couldn’t really look at the front row.”

In other news, Adele recently defended a fan being hassled by security at a recent show of the residency. “What is going on with that young fan there who’s being bothered so much since I’ve been on for standing up. What’s going on with him?” she said.

After identifying the fan, she said to security: “Why are you bothering him? Can you leave him alone please?” She then added to the fan: “They won’t bother you again, my darling. You enjoy the show.”

The fan later took to TikTok to thank the artist for her support during the gig, stating: “Adele thank you so much for this breathtaking night and for standing up for me, so that I could live your concert as it should be. I’m also sorry that I didn’t respond back to anything you asked me. you started talking to me and I literally stopped breathing.

“I had been planning to come to this concert for over a year and I finally had the opportunity to come see most beautiful glorious woman this earth has gotten. I still can not wrap my head around the fact that I was in the same room as ADELE, sang every song with her, and she even stopped the show to defend me.”