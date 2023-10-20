Adele extends Las Vegas residency with 32 more shows

Adele has announced that her Vegas residency, ‘Weekends With Adele’, is being extended.

The singer is set to perform another 32 shows at Caesar’s Palace as part of the residency, which will now run until June 2024.

Confirming the news, Adele wrote on X/Twitter: “This residency, these shows have changed my life. I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have!”

“Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I’ll never forget. All the hilarious, soulful, wild and heartbreaking interactions we’ve had are banked in my mind for life. The looks on your faces, seeing you laugh and cry together singing your hearts out and hoarding bags of confetti. All the simi dolls, friendship bracelets, flowers, facetime calls and flags. It’s crazy how joyful a show full of sad songs can be!!

“I’ve felt so much and learned so much about myself and you. It’s humanized everything I thought was scary. Mostly though – it’s just made me realize how much I really enjoy being on stage, that I’m bloody good at it and that it is 100% where I belong! So let’s go one last time before I turn into a showgirl forever! Love you and I’ll see you on the other side soon x”

The current run of shows are as follows:

Friday, October 20, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023

Friday, January 19, 2024

Saturday, January 20, 2024

Friday, January 26, 2024

Saturday, January 27, 2024

Friday, February 2, 2024

Saturday, February 3, 2024

Friday, February 9, 2024

Saturday, February 10, 2024

Friday, February 16, 2024

Saturday, February 17, 2024

Friday, February 23, 2024

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Friday, March 1, 2024

Saturday, March 2, 2024

Friday, March 8, 2024

Saturday, March 9, 2024

Friday, March 15, 2024

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Friday, March 22, 2024

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Friday, March 29, 2024

Saturday, March 30, 2024

Friday, May 17, 2024

Saturday, May 18, 2024

Friday, May 24, 2024

Saturday, May 25, 2024

Friday, May 31, 2024

Saturday, June 1, 2024

Friday, June 7, 2024

Saturday, June 8, 2024

Friday, June 14, 2024

Saturday, June 15, 2024

The residency originally began in November 2022, having been postponed at the last minute in January of that year.

Adele’s candid chats with the audience between songs has led to numerous revelations. Recently, she admitted that she was a “borderline alcoholic” in her 20s but recently stopped drinking so she could be there for her 10-year-old son, Angelo.

The show previously made headlines when a fan proposed to her and when she said she would no longer be taking selfies with concertgoers due to worries that she may catch COVID-19.

Additionally, last month, she explained how her security team had to remove some “fucking raucous” audience members at the shows.

“Last weekend’s shows were fucking raucous, it was Mexican Independence,” she began. “There were lots of celebrations going on outside and when there is a party atmosphere, it makes everyone want to party.”

“So many people had to leave the show because they were acting so wild. They were being disruptive and stuff. It was absolutely crazy,” she added. “There was one lady at the front whose boob kept falling out. She must’ve been sunbathing until late because she came in basically in a bikini and a cover.”