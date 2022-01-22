Adele FaceTimes fans to apologise for Las Vegas residency postponement

Adele has FaceTimed fans who went to Las Vegas to see the opening nights of her residency to apologise for postponing the shows.

The singer announced on Instagram on Thursday (January 20) that the residency would no longer start the next day. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” she said.

Now, fans who were meant to attend this weekend’s concerts have shared videos of the star FaceTiming them. “I’m really sorry I’m not there,” she told one fan. “It’s the only thing I was looking forward to but not everything arrived and I’m sorry.”

Among the fans Adele spoke to was one person who went viral after sharing her experience of buying fake tickets for a previous concert by the pop star and then getting tickets for a London show in 2017 that also went on to be cancelled. “I’ll come and see you and we’ll have a photo together,” she promised the fan.

The fact that @Adele is taking time to FaceTime fans who flew to Las Vegas for her concert, shows how genuine she is. Las Vegas is lucky to have her here. #AdeleVegas 🎥 @Dominic_Criso pic.twitter.com/bPB64Cehje — Wesley Powers-Sabugo 🛹 (@mtrlguy) January 22, 2022

Ended with FaceTime with Adele pic.twitter.com/R0RgckeH0k — Angie (@mseigna) January 22, 2022

The calls appear to have taken place at the special merch store, which is still open despite the residency’s postponement, set up at Caesars Palace. Videos shared online show Adele joining groups of fans in singalongs of her songs ‘All I Ask’ and ‘Don’t You Remember’.

Adele cantando "Don't You Remember" via Facetime juntamente com os fãs presentes na exibição no Caesars Palace em Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/ddLhLfbQPi — Adele Online (@adeleonlinecom) January 22, 2022

Adele thanked her fans for their support over the postponement earlier today (January 22), tweeting: “I have the best fans in the world! Your graciousness and love tonight is overwhelming! Thank you.”

‘Weekends With Adele’ was scheduled to run from January 21 to April 16, 2022 at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace. A new date for the residency to begin has yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the star will play her first UK shows since 2017 in July, when she performs for two nights at BST Hyde Park in London. Both concerts have now sold out.