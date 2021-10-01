Adele fans believe new album is coming as ’30’ billboards emerge

Fans believe that Adele is set to return with a new album soon, as billboards with reported album title ’30’ on them have begun to emerge.

As a number of fan pages on social media have pointed out, photos have been taken of a billboard with the number emblazoned on it, and another with ’30’ broadcast onto the outside of a building in Dubai.

Adele released her last album ’25’ in 2015, with the number of the album title corresponding to the age of the singer when she started working on the record. Now 33, Adele would have begun work on ’30’ in 2018 or early 2019 if it is indeed the title of the new album.

See the posts of the billboards below:

Could these “30” billboards mean @Adele’s return is imminent? She hinted her new album might have that title back in 2019. #adele30 pic.twitter.com/J69qtbKnZJ — Mark Savage (@mrdiscopop) October 1, 2021

Can someone please tell me this is #Adele ?! #30 pic.twitter.com/DiONsbzB9S — Jessa Diaz (@Tatilac29) October 1, 2021

Fans believe cryptic ‘30’ billboards that began appearing in Dubai and Ireland may be hinting at Adele’s comeback. (Her previous album titles: 19, 21, 25) pic.twitter.com/ICfsC2v1h3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 1, 2021

Mysterious billboards with the number '30' have began appearing in different parts of the world amidst speculation that Adele will be dropping her album soon. pic.twitter.com/nWhAvoBIqm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 1, 2021

Fans on social media are also speculating that Adele’s new album is related to the news that Taylor Swift is bringing forwards the release of the re-recorded version of her album ‘Red’.

The re-recording of the pop star’s 2012 album, which will “be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go” on the original album, is set to feature collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran and more.

It was scheduled to be released on November 19, but will now arrive seven days earlier on November 12, with fans believing that the move is related to another big album arriving on the album’s original drop date.

stans get confirmation from insiders, daydreamers get confirmation from taylor swift. ADELE IS COMING FOR REAL!!! pic.twitter.com/wWgrpakLnX — adele's fan » addy ⁿᵉʷ « (@queenadelesIays) September 30, 2021

Taylor Swift basically confirmed Adele’s return with her recent tweet about Red (Taylor’s Version) being released a week early. We love her! @taylorswift13 @adele pic.twitter.com/9c1lWEItkb — Adele Photos (@photosofadele) September 30, 2021

Taylor Swift has rescheduled Red (Taylor’s Version), fueling the rumours that Adele will release her 4th studio album in November pic.twitter.com/pudrud24Fg — Adele Global (@AdeleGlobaI) September 30, 2021

After guest-hosting Saturday Night Live back in October, Adele signalled that she could make her return to music this year.

“I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Peace out ’til next year.”

Speaking during her SNL opening monologue, Adele explained why she hadn’t chosen to be that week’s musical guest in addition to her hosting duties (H.E.R served as the musical guest instead) and gave an update on the progress of her upcoming new album.

“My album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to be both,” she said, adding: “I’d rather put on some wigs… have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.”