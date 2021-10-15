Adele has opened up about what fans can expect from her new album, ’30’.

At midnight (October 15), the singer shared her first new music in five years with ‘Easy On Me’ and has since followed this up with a new interview on BBC Radio 2 with Zoe Ball.

When asked about possible options for the first single, Adele said there were “three”, before going on to describe to Ball how each sounded.

Adele explained: “There were three options for the first single. Very different, all of them. There’s obviously ‘Easy On Me’, then there’s another one…I got very into Goldfrapp and I was like, ‘I can do this music too!’. I can do one song, I definitely couldn’t pull off what Alison [Goldfrapp does], she’s the absolute Queen.

“And there’s another one that’s very 70s, piano singer-songwritery. Just very Carpenters, very Elton [John].”

Imagine the scenes if @adele started busking on the tube… 😳 Here's when @zoetheball asked her on any upcoming live tour plans ✨🎶 pic.twitter.com/HN5afXA65R — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) October 15, 2021

She continued: “And in the end, we went with ‘Easy On Me’ because it’s got this soaring chorus which, you know, everyone’s going to hear now. It just felt like a ‘me’ song. And after being away for so long, it felt like that was probably the biggest part of my songs that people were waiting for.

“We all went back and forth on it for a little while. Me and my friends, me and my manager, me and my label. But last time, on ’25’, it was obvious, it was ‘Hello’. Like, ‘hi’, that should be the first single. But yeah, it took a while and it was actually the first song I wrote for the album so it’s really beautiful that it’s becoming the first single.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Adele opened up about working with producer Inflo on her album, saying that they both connected over London and more.

The singer said: “I don’t even know how I got through life all these years without knowing Flo. We met in New York in April of 2019 and when we both realised that we were from North London and exactly the same age it was like ‘peow’. And I’d known a lot of stuff that he’d done, but not realising it was him. And we got on so well.

“For example, meeting Flo, the reason that we gelled together so well with this record is, first of all, he asked me questions that no-one would ever bloody dare…But it would start with five, six hour therapy sessions and he would get a feeling out of me that I had no idea was even in me; and then I’d leave at the end of the day with a song about that feeling.

“He would push me and say, ‘I don’t believe you,’ or, ‘you can do better than that.’ And just constantly sending me amazing music I’d never heard of, that wasn’t even out yet, or out-takes of things.”

Adele officially announced ’30’ earlier this week, confirming that the follow-up to 2015’s ’25’ will arrive on November 19.

The news came after billboards bearing the number “30” appeared in a number of cities earlier this month, leading fans to speculate that it was the title of the singer-songwriter’s forthcoming album.

Writing a message alongside the confirmation, she said: “I’ve learned a lot of blistering truths about myself along the way.

“I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself if new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go so far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life. And so, I’m ready to finally put this album out.”