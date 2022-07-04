NewsMusic News

Adele invites two fans to watch show at side of stage as part of Pride celebrations

"I'll never ever forget this night or this Pride"

By Elizabeth Aubrey
Adele performing at Hyde Park
Adele performing at Hyde Park. Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Adele has invited two fans to watch her Hyde Park show at the side of the stage this weekend – check out the moment below.

The fans, called Dean and Jack, shared a thread on Twitter about how the moment at Hyde Park unfolded on Saturday (July 2). Adele was at the park performing two sold out performances across Friday (July 1) and Saturday in front of 65,000 fans.

Earlier in the day, Dean shared on Twitter how he was approached at the festival in the General Admission section by a representative of Adele, who asked to borrow his Pride flag for the performance. Dean had bought the flag hours earlier as part of London’s Pride celebrations, which took place across the city at the weekend.

Dean and Jack were given a special pass and taken into the “Diamond VIP section” of the festival.

Later, during the show, Adele called out their names during the performance and asked them to watch via “the best seats in the house” at the side of the stage. During ‘When We Were Young’, Adele wore their rainbow flag.

Check out footage of the moment here:

The show on Friday was Adele’s first public concert in five years.

Adele performed a number of classics during her first two-hour set, including ‘Hello’, ‘Someone Like You’, ‘Send My Love (To Your New Lover)’ and ‘Rumour Has It’, as well as ‘Easy On Me’ and ‘Oh My God’ from her latest album ’30’.

The shows held an estimated 65,000 people each, with support acts playing throughout the day. They featured an all-female bill, comprising Kacey MusgravesNilüfer YanyaGabrielle, MahaliaSelf EsteemTiana Major9, Chrissi, Bonnie Kemplay, Ruti and Tamzene.

The shows were announced last October, and were intended to follow a 12-week residency in Las Vegas. However, that was postponed due to “delivery delays and COVID”.

Over the past few years, Adele has mostly given televised performances and award show appearances, including the 2022 BRIT Awards. She won Artist of the Year, Song of the Year (for ‘Easy On Me’) and Album of the Year for ’30’, performing its cut ‘I Drink Wine’.

