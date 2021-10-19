Adele on how she really makes tea, “contrary to the ‘Hello’ video”

Adele has revealed how she actually makes tea, in contrast to the ‘Hello‘ video which caused backlash among her British fans in particular.

The pop star, who releases her fourth album ‘30‘ on November 19, sat down with British Vogue recently to do a blindfolded taste test of British classics, as well as showing everyone how she makes a cuppa.

“I’m gonna show you how I like my cups of tea, which, contrary to the ‘Hello’ video – which actually I didn’t prepare that when I was filming it, someone else did – I like to brew the tea bag, add a bit of sugar, bit of milk, stir it, stir it, stir it, ring it out, put it wherever you want,” Adele demonstrated in the new video before taking a sip.

Advertisement

It differed with the brewing process depicted in the 2015 music video for ‘Hello’, which shows Adele pour boiling water in a cup before placing a tea bag inside. At the time the tea-making process, which was largely seen as the reverse way to make a brew, caused the hashtag #BoycottAdele to trend on Twitter.

Elsewhere in the Vogue video, Adele revealed her “death row meal” of McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets, a Big Mac and fries.

Adele’s video feature follows her new single, ‘Easy On Me‘, breaking multiple records in less than 24 hours after it was released last Thursday (October 14).

The single, the first from ’30’, became Spotify’s most-streamed song within a single day, toppling BTS’ previous record with ‘Butter’, which saw more than 20.9 million global streams on May 23, 2021.

Advertisement

Adele recently said that she considered “three very different” options before settling on ‘Easy On Me’ as the first single for her new album campaign.