Adele praises self-help book for changing her life: “It will make your soul scream”

Adele has praised a self-help book for helping change her outlook on life.

Posting on Instagram, she praised Glennon Doyle’s Untamed: stop pleasing, start living and said it had helped her to find herself and “let go”.

Sharing an image of the book’s cover on Instagram, the singer wrote: “If you’re ready – this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time.

“Whew! Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life – Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it. We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot!

“I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!! Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!!”

Doyle’s memoir, which arrived in March this year, discusses her own experiences of self-discovery and encourages readers to embrace their “true self”.

It has gone on to become Amazon’s number one bestselling book, beating the new Twilight spin-off Midnight Sun.

This comes after Adele told fans that she has “no idea” when her new album will be released, after confirming earlier this summer it had been delayed.

The star is currently working on the follow up to her hit third ‘25’, which was released in 2015.

In April, the star sparked concern amongst her followers when she was seen in an Instagram video saying: “Come on, it’s 2020 – we ain’t meant to get what we want!” Fans speculated that she was referring to the release of her new album.