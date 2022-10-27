Adele raises a toast with synchronised swimmers in new music video for ‘I Drink Wine’

Adele has shared a new music video for ‘I Drink Wine’, a song lifted from her 2021 album ‘30’.

The seven-minute video was directed by Joe Talbot, and follows the singer-songwriter as she floats leisurely down a river with the titular beverage in-hand. Along the way, Adele meets a group of synchronised swimmers and courts a riverside fisherman, before emerging solo from the water beside a bed of floating flowers. Poet and author Olivia Gatwood and actor Jimmie Fails also make cameo appearances in the video. Watch below:

Advertisement

‘I Drink Wine’ is the third ‘30’ track to receive a music video, following visuals for the singles ‘Oh My God’ in January and ‘Easy On Me’ late last year. Speaking about the music video rollout in a tweet, Adele revealed that it was the first one filmed for the album. It arrives almost a year after ‘30’ was released, in November of 2021.

‘I Drink Wine’ was co-written by producer Greg Kurstin, who also contributed to Adele tracks ‘Hello’, ‘Million Years Ago’ and ‘Water Under the Bridge’. The ballad, which Adele revealed was originally 15-minutes long, was performed by the singer at this year’s BRIT Awards, where she took home three trophies for Album of the Year, Song of the Year (for ‘Easy On Me’), and Artist of the Year.

During her acceptance speech at the ceremony, Adele reflected on the nature of ‘30’, saying the follow-up to 2015’s ‘25’ made her “very proud for sticking to my guns and putting out an album that was about something so personal to me.”

In a three-star review of ’30’, NME wrote: “This devastating level of honesty means that, despite its more experimental moments, ‘30’ still winds up feeling like trademark Adele, in its own way, most of the time. And after fair accusations of playing it safe musically in the past, it’s refreshing to see the pop titan treading braver territory – even if the hit-rate isn’t 100 per cent.”