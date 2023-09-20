Adele responds to fan proposal: “You can’t marry me – I’m straight, my love”

Adele has turned down a marriage proposal after one of her fans proposed to her during a live show.

The moment took place during her ongoing run of shows in the US, held as part of her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

During one of the performances last week, the multi-Grammy Award-winning singer ventured into the crowd to speak with fans and was left shocked after an LGBTQ+ member of the audience popped the question.

“You can’t marry me, I’m straight my love,” she said following the proposal (via GayTimes). “And my husband’s here tonight.”

The fan then asked if she could at least consider the possibility of marriage, and open up to the idea of giving the marriage a try, to which Adele responded: “No, I don’t wanna try. You’re crazy, leave me alone,” rushing away and leaving the audience laughing.

The singer’s ‘husband’ she refers to is her current long-term partner Rich Paul, although it has not been confirmed by any sources whether or not the two are officially married.

The surprise marriage proposal is the latest of many interesting happenings at the ‘Chasing Pavements’ singers recent run of Las Vegas shows. It also took place after the singer confirmed that she would no longer be taking selfies with fans during shows, due to worries that she may catch COVID-19.

“Normally I would absolutely stop and chat and all of that and hear all about your life and be the nosey person that I am… However, I’m hanging on by a thread trying not to get COVID,” she said.

“I will be damned if I cancel any more of these shows. I refuse to cancel any shows. I just can’t risk getting ill. Honestly, my immune system is in the gutter and I want to be close to you and stuff like that, but I just can’t risk it.”

Additionally, she also defended a fan being hassled by security at a recent Vegas show. “What is going on with that young fan there who’s being bothered so much since I’ve been on for standing up. What’s going on with him?” she said.

After identifying the fan, she said to security: “Why are you bothering him? Can you leave him alone please?” She then added to the fan: “They won’t bother you again, my darling. You enjoy the show.”

The fan later took to TikTok to thank the artist for her support during the gig, stating: “Adele thank you so much for this breathtaking night and for standing up for me, so that I could live your concert as it should be. I’m also sorry that I didn’t respond back to anything you asked me. you started talking to me and I literally stopped breathing.

“I had been planning to come to this concert for over a year and I finally had the opportunity to come see most beautiful glorious woman this earth has gotten. I still can not wrap my head around the fact that I was in the same room as ADELE, sang every song with her, and she even stopped the show to defend me.”