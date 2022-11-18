Adele says she’s “incredibly nervous” but “so excited” to begin Las Vegas residency

Adele has shared a message with fans ahead of starting her Las Vegas residency, saying that she’s “incredibly nervous” but “so excited”.

The ’30’ singer is due to begin a 32-date run of concerts – dubbed ‘Weekends With Adele – at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace tonight (November 18). It comes after the original shows were postponed at the last minute back in January.

Taking to social media yesterday (November 17), Adele reflected on her journey to Las Vegas and opened up about her emotional state on the eve of the residency’s opening night.

“I’m feeling all sorts as I write this. I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited,” she began.

“I feel a million miles away from home, I can’t stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Mars Attacks and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!?”

Adele continued: “I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job. Maybe it’s because I didn’t start when I was supposed to. Maybe it’s because it’s opening night, maybe it’s because Hyde Park went so great, maybe it’s because I love the show I don’t know.”

She concluded: “But it’s safe to say I’ve never been more nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time I wish today was tomorrow! I can’t wait to see you out there x.”

Announcing the rescheduled Vegas gigs in July, Adele said she “truly was heartbroken to have to cancel” the original residency.

“But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!” she added.

“Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one.

“To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you, Adele.”

Earlier this week, Adele received seven Grammy nominations for the 2023 awards ceremony including Song Of The Year (‘Easy On Me’), Album Of The Year (’30’).

Adele’s shows at The Colosseum at Cesar’s Palace in Las Vegas are as follows:

NOVEMBER 2022

18, 19, 25 and 26

DECEMBER 2022

2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24

JANUARY 2023

20, 21, 27 and 28

FEBRUARY 2023

3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25

MARCH

3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25