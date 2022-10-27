Adele says Taylor Swift is “one of the greatest songwriters of our generation”

Adele has called Taylor Swift “one of the greatest songwriters of our generation”.

During a recent fan event called ‘Happy Hour With Adele’, the singer was asked whether she’d listened to Swift’s tenth studio album ‘Midnights’, which came out last Friday (October 21).

“I haven’t,” Adele replied (via Billboard). “But the only reason is, is ’cause I’ve been in rehearsals for, like, 12 hours a fuckin’ day. But I think Taylor’s one of the greatest songwriters of our generation, so I will definitely give it a listen.”

Referring to Swift’s 2020 “sister records” ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’, the star added: “I loved the two [albums Swift released] in COVID very, very much.” Adele then went on to further praise Swift for making her releases a “fun” experience for her fans.

The two pop stars were reported to be collaborating on a song in June 2021, prior to the release of Adele’s fourth album ’30’ last November. However, the rumours were later debunked and the team-up did not materialise.

Adele was pictured backstage with Swift at one of the latter’s concerts at Wembley Stadium back in 2018.

Meanwhile, Adele has said that she wants to study for an English Literature degree following her upcoming Las Vegas residency.

The singer will play a lengthy run of concerts – dubbed ‘Weekends With Adele’ – at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace between this November and March 2023. In January, the original dates were postponed at the last minute as a result of issues caused by “delivery delays and COVID”.

Yesterday (October 26) saw Adele share the official music video for her single ‘I Drink Wine’.

In other news, Taylor Swift’s record-breaking ‘Midnights’ is on course to beat Arctic Monkeys’ ‘The Car’ to Number One in the UK albums chart.