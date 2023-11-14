Adele to launch new business ‘The Shelbourne Collective’

It has been revealed that Adele will be starting a new business venture in the beauty world under the name ‘The Shelbourne Collective’.

The singer – who recently wrapped up the first leg of her Vegas residency – has already applied to trademark the name. The approval of the trademark will allow her to create and launch her own makeup and beauty products.

Per The Mirror, potential items may include eyeshadows and eyeliner similar to the ones Adele’s makeup artists use to create her signature smokey eye looks. Other items that the singer may be able sell are body care products including creams, lotions, lipsticks, lip balms, perfumes, jewellery, and watches.

Advertisement

Adele would not be the first musician to venture into the makeup and beauty world. Artists such as Rhianna (Fenty Beauty), Ariana Grande (REM Beauty), Jennifer Lopez (JLo Beauty), Halsey (About Face and af94) and Selena Gomez all have their own successful brands, with Gomez’s Rare Beauty recently announcing that it will be donating funds to the relief efforts in Gaza.

In other news, last month, Adele was seen getting emotional at one of her shows in Las Vegas, after spotting the doctor who delivered her baby in the audience.

“Shut up!” she exclaimed during a rendition of her 2015 hit ‘When We Were Young’, running over to give a man in the audience a hug (via Billboard). “Oh my God! Colin! This is my doctor that gave birth to my baby,” she continued as the band continued playing. “I haven’t seen you for years.”

That wasn’t the first time that the singer made headlines since kicking off her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Earlier this month, the ‘Chasing Pavements’ singer revealed that she has been sober for around three months after becoming a “borderline alcoholic” throughout her 20s.

Elsewhere at the shows, a fan proposed to her from the audience, and she confirmed that she would no longer be taking selfies with concertgoers due to worries that she may catch COVID-19.

Advertisement

Additionally, last month, she explained how her security team had to remove some “fucking raucous” audience members at the shows, and before that, warned jokingly concertgoers that she’d “fucking kill” anyone who threw items at her while she performed.

Adele paid tribute to the late Matthew Perry at one of her shows and described his portrayal of Chandler in Friends as “probably the best comedic character of all time”.

The tribute arrived after Perry was reportedly found unresponsive due to suspected drowning on Saturday (October 28), per reports from TMZ and the LA Times. Following the news, many others from the entertainment world have come forward to pay their respects.