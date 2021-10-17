Adele says she won’t make music “forever”: “Nobody wants to see me when I’m 95, whining and chain-smoking”

Adele has talked about her future in the music industry, saying she won’t be making music “forever”.

The pop star returned last week (October 15) with ‘Easy On Me’, the first song from her upcoming third album ‘30’ and her first piece of new music in five years.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1’s Greg James, Adele commented on her career and how long it will last. “I won’t be doing this forever,” she said. “I don’t want to do this forever and also people won’t want me to do it forever.”

When James replied that people probably would want her to release music forever, the singer responded: “[Nobody wants to see me] when I’m 95 or hear me whining or chain-smoking, living like a Grey Gardens character with all my cats, being eaten alive.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Adele jokingly compared the factories manufacturing the CD and vinyl versions of ‘30’ to hit Netflix series Squid Game. “They’ve got people standing over them with guns,” she said. “I’m like, ‘If this album leaks…’

“But it didn’t leak last time [on ‘25’], which was a CD in a physical era so I’m feeling alright about it. It is what it is.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball, Adele revealed there were two other contenders for the new album’s lead single. “I got very into Goldfrapp and I was like, ‘I can do this music too!’,” she said of one. “I can do one song, I definitely couldn’t pull off what Alison [Goldfrapp does], she’s the absolute queen.”

She added: “And there’s another one that’s very 70s, piano singer-songwritery. Just very Carpenters, very Elton [John].”