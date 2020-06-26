Adele’s next album won’t arrive in September after all

Adele‘s first album in five years won’t arrive in September, her manager has confirmed.

Despite anticipation that the singer’s new material could emerge in the third quarter of 2019, Jonathan Dickins has said there is no concrete date for when the project will arrive.

Explaining that the COVID-19 pandemic was to blame, he told MusicWeek: ‘It isn’t coming in September, it’ll be ready when it’s ready.

“We’re all in the same boat, you’re doing stuff and then all of a sudden, the world stops. It’ll come when it’s ready. I can’t put a date on that yet. We have music, but we’re still working.”

Fans had previously expressed fears that new material wouldn’t emerge this year after she cryptically commented on an Instagram live video.

Posting on a live battle between music producers Babyface and Teddy Riley, Adele commented after the video suffered a technical hitch.

“Come on, it’s 2020 – we ain’t meant to get what we want!,” she wrote.

Although the singer offered little context for the comment, fans are now claiming it’s a hint that Adele could be joining the legions of artists who have pushed back the release of their new records as a result of the global crisis.

In January 2020, Dickins had seemingly confirmed that the singer was set to release new music this year.

Jonathan Dickins told Music Week that singer will finally release the follow up to her 2015 album ’25’ and said “the sooner [it comes out] the better.”