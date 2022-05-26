Adit Gauchan announces split from Horrorshow: “I’m looking forward to a change”

Before embarking on their national ‘Good Problems’ tour tomorrow (May 27), Horrorshow have announced the departure of producer Adit Gauchan.

Better known mononymously as Adit or A Diddy, Gauchan formed formed Horrorshow with rapper Nick Bryant-Smith (aka MC Solo) in 2006, quickly signing to Elefant Traks and dropping their debut album, ‘The Grey Space’, two years later. They’ve since released a further four albums together, most recently in 2019 with ‘New Normal’.

“The last 14 years I have spent in Horrorshow have been very special to me,” Gauchan said in a statement shared to the Sydney duo’s social media. “A lil rap group we started in high school took me all over the country, around the world, to arenas, to award shows, introduced me to tens of thousands of new people, paid my bills, and most importantly fed my soul.

“Between seeing countless Horrorshow tattoos inked on people’s skin, to hearing every word of our songs sung back to us at each show, I know Horrorshow has meant so much to so many of you too.

“What’s more [is that] I got to do this with my brother and best friend, Solo, who I used to run around with when we were 13, sharing earphones during lunchtime, showing each other the latest music that was letting our imaginations run wild. How have I been so lucky?”

A message from A Diddy:Dear family,I’d like to let y’all know, our fans, that this will be my last tour. After this,… Posted by Horrorshow on Monday, May 23, 2022

Gauchan went on to express that he’s “truly grateful for what we have shared” and that the memories of their tenure “will stay with [him] forever”, before confirming that he’ll still be involved with Horrorshow “behind the scenes in the studio”.

He continued: “I’m looking forward to a change, a new pace, and a different challenge – but I won’t ever forget this incredible experience. Thank you for the last 14 years. I’m looking forward to rocking the stage one last time for you on this coming tour.”

At the time of writing, it’s unclear whether Bryant-Smith plans to continue Horrorshow as a solo project, or recruit a new companion. The former is likely, though, as he appeared solo in the project’s last batch of promotional materials.

For now, the ‘Good Problems’ tour – named for their new EP, which landed earlier this month – will kick off tomorrow at Sydney’s Metro Theatre. They’ll follow it up with a show in Wollongong on Saturday (May 28), before rolling on through Adelaide, Hobart, Melbourne, Newcastle and Canberra, plus two shows in WA and five in Queensland. Find tickets and full details here.