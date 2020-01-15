Aerosmith and Run-DMC are reuniting at The Grammys

Aerosmith and Run-DMC are set to reunite at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Both bands will be performing a medley of their collaborative greatest hits, according to Variety, including their most famous team up ‘Walk This Way’ at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles on January 26.

The 62nd Grammy Awards ceremony will also see the likes of Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform.

Eilish is also nominated for six awards including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist and Song. Lizzo, meanwhile is up for a total of eight statues.

Other nods go to Thom Yorke, Bon Iver, James Blake, The Chemical Brothers and Vampire Weekend. Lewis Capaldi, meanwhile, is up for Song of the Year for his huge single ‘Someone You Loved’.

Meanwhile, Aerosmith have confirmed that they’re playing Glastonbury next year.

The rock icons, led by frontman Steven Tyler, included an appearance at the iconic festival in a new list of European 2020 tour dates which was sent to fans late last year.

According to the official listing, the ‘Love In An Elevator’ band will play Glastonbury on June 27, the Saturday of the festival.