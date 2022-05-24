Aerosmith cancel Las Vegas residency dates after Steven Tyler checks into rehab

Aerosmith have cancelled their summer Las Vegas residency dates due to frontman Steven Tyler checking himself into a drug rehabilitation facility.

The band’s ‘Deuces Are Wild’ residency was scheduled to kick off at Park MGM’s Dolby Live on June 17 and run until December 11.

However, the band have today (May 24) announced in an Instagram post that the June and July dates will not be going ahead due to Tyler suffering a relapse following recent foot surgery.

Advertisement

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” Aerosmith wrote. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.

“We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas Residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being.”

The band said they will now start the residency in September and will let fans know any further updates “as soon as we can”.

“We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows,” they continued. “Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time.”

All tickets for the cancelled shows will be refunded via their point of purchase.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Aerosmith cancelled their delayed 2022 UK and European headline tour due to “uncertainty around travel logistics and the continued presence of COVID restrictions and other issues”.

The band were also expected to perform at this year’s Glastonbury festival after previously being confirmed for the 2020 edition. However, Aerosmith are not on this year’s line-up.

Meanwhile, Aerosmith announced in March that longtime drummer Joey Kramer would be taking a “temporary leave of absence” from band.