Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer is suing the band following exclusion claims

Aerosmith‘s Joey Kramer is reportedly suing the rest of the band, claiming he was forced to audition upon his return following disability leave and has not been allowed to rejoin the band since.

Kramer, who has played drums for Aerosmith since the band formed in 1970, was forced to take time off for what he called “minor injuries” last year. According to the lawsuit, outlined by TMZ, Kramer was ready to rejoin the group for upcoming performances, but was asked to audition to a click track to prove he was “able to play at an appropriate level.”

The band are due to reunite with Run DMC for a live performance at the Grammys on Sunday (January 26) – with several other shows, including a Glastonbury slot and UK tour, also lined up for the rest of the year – but it now appears Kramer will not be a part of the band for those shows.

Advertisement

After finally through with the click-track audition, the band reportedly fed back that his performance was acceptable but lacking “energy”. Kramer is now hoping the lawsuit will force Aerosmith to let him back in the band in order to avoid “irreparable harm.”

The drummer also claims the stress has led to “significant repercussions” that affected his health, forcing him to miss previous shows. Aerosmith allegedly required Kramer to pay his replacement, costing him $20k per week for performances and $10k per week for rehearsals.

Last month (December 22), Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler said he spent ”many years” feeling angry at being forced into rehab by his bandmates as they went on vacation.

“They thought, ‘Get the lead singer sober, and all our problems would be over,’” Tyler said in an interview with Haute Living. “So, I got sober, and you know it took me many years to get over the anger of them sending me to rehab while they went on vacation.”