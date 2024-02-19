aespa announce 2024 ‘SYNK: Parallel Line’ tour

K-pop girl group aespa have announced their upcoming 2024 ‘SYNK: Parallel Line’ world tour, featuring concerts in Asia, Australia and more.

Today (February 19), the K-pop girl group announced their new tour, titled ‘SYNK: Parallel Line’, on their official Weverse artist page. aespa’s 2024 tour currently features 19 concerts across 13 different cities in Asia and Australia from June to September 2024.

The tour will kick off at the end of June with a two-night concert in Seoul, South Korea. In July, the girl group will head on the Japanese leg of the tour, with two concerts each in the cities of Fukuoka, Nagoya, Saitama and Osaka. In the same month, they will also play a show in the city state of Singapore.

In August, aespa will bring their tour to the East Asian cities of Hong Kong and Taipei, before a stop in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta. Following which, they will head on the Australia leg of the tour, with shows in Sydney and Melbourne in end-August and early-September.

In September, the girl group will play a show in the Chinese city of Macau, which will be followed by a two-night concert in Bangkok, Thailand. According to the poster for the tour, more dates will be announced soon.

More details about the concerts on aespa’s 2024 ‘SYNK: Parallel Line’ tour, including venues and ticketing information, are expected to be released soon. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The dates for aespa’s 2024 ‘SYNK: Parallel Line’ tour are:

JUNE 2024

29: Seoul, South Korea

30: Seoul, South Korea

JULY 2024

06: Fukuoka, Japan

07: Fukuoka, Japan

10: Nagoya, Japan

11: Nagoya, Japan

14: Saitama, Japan

15: Saitama, Japan

20: Singapore, Singapore

27: Osaka, Japan

28: Osaka, Japan

AUGUST 2024

03: Hong Kong, China

10: Taipei, Taiwan

24: Jakarta, Indonesia

31: Sydney, New South Wales

SEPTEMBER 2024

02: Melbourne, Victoria

21: Macau, China

28: Bangkok, Thailand

29: Bangkok, Thailand

In other aespa news, the girl group are expected to release new music in the second quarter of 2024. That’s according to a preview of upcoming released scheduled by SM Entertainment, which was released earlier this month.