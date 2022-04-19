aespa confirmed to attend and perform at Coachella this weekend

K-pop girl group aespa are set to perform at the upcoming second weekend of Coachella.

Today (April 19), it was confirmed that the girl group will make their Coachella debut at week two of the annual music festival, according to a new press release. The news comes after a week of cryptic social media posts by the members of aespa, which implied that the group were California-bound in the near future.

The quartet are set appear on the main stage of the festival on April 23, where they will perform hits such as ‘Savage’, ‘Next Level’ and ‘Black Mamba’, according to Kpop Herald. The girl group are also set to unveil an unreleased track during their set at the music festival, as confirmed by NME.

This will make aespa only the third K-pop girl group ever to perform at Coachella, after BLACKPINK in 2019 and 2NE1, who surprised fans by reuniting on stage after six years apart to perform their hit single ‘I Am The Best’ just last weekend.

aespa’s Coachella 2022 appearance will also mark their first-ever live concert performance in the US. They had previously performed during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York last November, becoming the second-ever K-pop group to perform at the annual parade, after label mates NCT 127 in 2019.

In related news, South Korean singer-songwriter BIBI made her Coachella debut last weekend as part of Asian-American label 88rising’s showcase. There, the 23-year-old musician debuted her brand-new single ‘Best Lover’.