Listen to a preview of aespa’s fourth mini-album ‘Drama’

K-pop girl group aespa have unveiled snippets of the tracks from their upcoming mini-album ‘Drama’.

Today (November 3), aespa released a “Track Poster” clip for their upcoming mini-album ‘Drama’, previewing all six songs on the project. The clip opens with a snippet of title track ‘Drama’, followed by brand-new B-side ‘Trick or Trick’.

Also appearing on the record are ‘Don’t Blink’, ‘Hot Air Balloon’ and ‘YOLO’, which aespa performed for the first time at their ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’ concerts in Seoul back in February, and closing track ‘You’.

In addition, their recent English-language single ‘Better Things’ will also be on the digital version of the record, even though it is not featured in the clip.

aespa will make their return with ‘Drama’ on November 10 at 2pm KST/Midnight EST. It will be the group’s second release of 2023, following their third mini-album ‘MY WORLD’ and its title track ‘Spicy’ in May.

In a four-star review of ‘MY WORLD’, NME’s Rhain Daly wrote that the record’s six tracks are “exciting additions to the aespa canon, showing their versatility and helping the quartet make a bid for main pop girl status with their infectious hooks and impeccable performances”.

Last month, aespa appeared in a Rolling Stone video where the group and American singer Grimes interviewed one another about their music. During the interview, aespa leader Karina commented that while some “other K-pop groups” often fight among themselves, the quartet “work well together”.

SBS Star later reported that the singer’s comments have received mixed reactions among K-pop fans, with some netizens in Korea saying that she was “wrong to let that out in an interview”, while others said that the singer “must have seen some things. She’s just saying that aespa isn’t like that.”