aespa member Giselle won’t appear at Governors Ball 2023

Japanese-Korean singer Giselle will not appear at the upcoming Governors Ball 2023 alongside her girl group aespa.

aespa’s label, K-pop agency SM Entertainment, announced today (June 7) in a statement on social media that member Giselle will not be in attendance at Governors Ball 2023. The girl group are set to perform on the festival’s second day, alongside headliner Odesza, Rina Sawayama, Lauv, Finneas and more.

“We are sorry to inform aespa’s US fans that Giselle will not be able to join the group for their upcoming Governors Ball performance due to health issues,” SM Entertainment said in its statement. “Once again, we apologise for sharing the unfortunate news and appreciate everyone’s understanding.”

[NOTICE] Official announcement regarding GISELLE's upcoming activities pic.twitter.com/7FWVGtc19E — SMTOWN USA (@SMTOWN_USA) June 6, 2023

Besides their upcoming appearance at Governors Ball 2023, aespa are also set to go on 14-date a tour of Europe, US and Latin America later this year, as part of their 2023 ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’ world tour. It includes stops in the UK, Germany, Chile, Mexico and more.

In February, aespa held their first standalone ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’ concert at the Jamsil Arena in Seoul, South Korea, during which they also performed a number of unreleased group and solo songs. A number of those tracks have since been included in the girl group’s new mini-album ‘MY WORLD’.

Earlier this year, aespa also released the song ‘Hold On Tight’ for the soundtrack of the Apple TV+ original film Tetris, which also featured music by the Pet Shop Boys, DJ Aaron Hibell, ReN and more. The English song notably samples the signature song from the Tetris games.