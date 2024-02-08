aespa, Red Velvet and more to release new music in the second quarter of 2024

SM Entertainment has previewed its line-up of releases for the second quarter of 2024, featuring new music from aespa, Red Velvet, SHINee and more.

In the newly published SM Entertainment Earnings Release report for the fourth quarter of 2023, the company previewed of the music line-up for the second quarter of 2024. It details a slew of planned album, mini-album and single releases from several SM artists for the period.

At the top of the list are K-pop girl group aespa, who are expected to release a brand-new full-length album. Notably, the quartet were originally scheduled to drop the record in the first quarter of the year, according to SM Entertainment’s previous earnings release report.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, girl group Red Velvet, boybands RIIZE, SHINee and WayV, as well as Suho of EXO, are all scheduled to release a new mini-albums. In addition, RIIZE are also expected to release a single in the same time period.

Elsewhere, soloist BoA and Hyoyeon of Girls’ Generation will also release singles in the second quarter of 2024. Plus, boybands NCT Dream and NCT Wish will drop new Japanese singles in this timeframe. NCT‘s Doyoung is also slated to release new music, although the format has yet to be confirmed.

SM Entertainment artists scheduled to release new music in Q2 2024 are:

Full-length album

aespa

Mini-album

Red Velvet

RIIZE

SHINee

Suho of EXO

WayV

Single

BoA

Hyoyeon of Girls’ Generation

NCT Dream

NCT Wish

RIIZE

TBD

Doyoung of NCT

Advertisement

In other K-pop news, Hyoyeon, who performs solo under the moniker DJ HYO, has announced her 2024 ‘Cherry Blossom’ US tour, featuring shows in Chicago, Denver, San Francisco and more.