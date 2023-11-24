aespa ring in the holiday season with a remake of ‘Jingle Bell Rock’

K-pop girl group aespa have released their own version of Bobby Helms’ classic holiday song, ‘Jingle Bell Rock’.

Today (November 24), the quartet unveiled a lyric video for their remake of the iconic 1957 Christmas song. aespa’s version of ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ features a hip-hop-inspired beat, as well as a brand-new rap verse.

“Ring ring ring, jingle bell rock / Play like a spell I won’t tell, jingle bell talk / So giddy up, giddy up / Turn it up fast till we burn up / We ain’t ever gonna stop, jingle bell rock,” Giselle and Winter rap on the second verse.

SM Entertainment first announced the song via a press release earlier this week, describing it as a “catchy and hip” reinterpretation of the classic track, with the girl group’s “unique vocals and rap” setting it aside from the original ‘Jingle Bell Rock’.

aespa’s ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ comes just two weeks after they released their fourth mini-album ‘Drama’. The record marked the official release of the songs ‘Hot Air Balloon’, ‘Don’t Blink’ and ‘YOLO’, which the girl group first performed at their ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’ concerts in Seoul this February.

Other songs on the record were ‘Trick or Trick’ and ‘You’, as well as their August English-language single ‘Better Things’.

In other aespa news, Netflix has announced that member Karina will be starring in its new original reality series Agents of Mystery alongside Korean celebrities like Girls’ Day’s Lee Hye-ri, actors Kim Do-hoon and Lee Yong-jin, comedian Lee Eun-ji and singer John Park.

SM Entertainment also recently shared its plans for the first quarter of 2024, which will see aespa releasing their first full-English album. Other labelmates set to return during this time include Red Velvet’s Wendy, EXO’s Suho and rookie boyband RIIZE.